THC edibles, beverages are legal in Minnesota starting Friday

Starting Friday, people 21 and older in Minnesota can buy edibles and beverages with THC — the main ingredient in marijuana that makes one "high."

This is thanks to a new state law passed during the 2022 Legislature that clarifies regulations on products containing cannabinoids, including THC. The law, which goes into effect on July 1, allows edibles like gummies, and beverages to contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving (5 milligrams is about half the standard dose found in recreational marijuana product serving in states where recreational marijuana is legal).

In Minnesota, edibles containing small amounts of CBD and delta-8 have been legal but this new law allows cannabinoids, even THC (so long as its from hemp), to be additives to food and drinks sold in the state, including delta-9, for the first time.

Gov. Tim Walz signed this provision, which was part of the omnibus health bill, into law this spring. And while it doesn't make recreational marijuana legal in Minnesota, some recreational cannabis advocates are surprised it became law. Walz did propose legalizing marijuana during budget talks this year, but Republicans said it was a non-starter.

Meanwhile, edibles and chews for Minnesota's medical cannabis program become legal on Aug. 1, according to a Minnesota Department of Health news release. This was decided before this year's legislative session.

New Minnesota laws effective July 1

The aforementioned cannabis law is among the new state laws that go into effect on July 1. The others include: