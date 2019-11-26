Thanksgiving shoppers rush to stores ahead of winter storm

Grocery and hardware stores across the metro were packed with people trying to buy last minute items before the storm hits and then prepare Thanksgiving dinner.

Many leave a lot of errands until the last minute, but the Thanksgiving eve rush seemed to start Tuesday afternoon.

Amalia Moreno-Damgaard gets her shopping list ready at the Cub Foods in Eden Prairie. She's preparing several different meals over the holiday and wanted to get everything done Tuesday before the storm rolls in.

“I am very organized, so I have lists and lists and lists. I’m going through the fine detail to be sure I don’t miss anything because most stores are closed on Thursday,” she said.

The store manager said this is normally what Thanksgiving eve looks like when people run in for items they forgot, but shoppers figured they didn't want to deal with the crowds and the weather on Wednesday.

“With the impending snow storm, it was all about getting there today, but surprisingly the parking lot wasn’t that bad. I think I beat the rush,” shopper Julie James said.

Across town at Frattallone's Ace Hardware, they're selling shovels off the rack, and at least eight snow blowers were picked up by panicked customers.

Managers say winter weather is good for business, so they're welcoming everyone frantically coming in before the holiday.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, most grocery stores in the metro plan to stay open on Wednesday.