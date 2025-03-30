Who is Terry Dolan?: U.S. Bank exec believed to been killed in MN plane crash

The Brief U.S. Bank exec Terry Dolan is believed to have been on board the plane that crashed into a Brooklyn Park home on Saturday. Dolan was named the company's chief administration officer in 2023 and has been with the company for more than 26 years. Authorities have not yet confirmed Dolan was killed in the crash, but the plane is registered in his name.



U.S. Bank executive Terry Dolan is believed to be the only person on board the plane that crashed into a house in Brooklyn Park on Saturday.

Brooklyn Park plane crash

What we know:

FAA officials say the plane, a SOCATA TBM7, which is a single-engine business aircraft, crashed into a home near 109th Avenue North and Noble Parkway in Brooklyn Park around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday.

The plane had departed from Des Moines International Airport in Iowa and was bound for Anoka County-Blaine Airport in Minneapolis prior to the crash. The one person who was on board the plane was killed, the FAA says. There was one person inside the house at the time of the crash, but they were able to escape safely.

The plane is registered with Dolan. While U.S. Banks officials are waiting on official confirmation from authorities, they say it is believed Dolan was the person on board the plane when it crashed.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by federal officials.

Who is Terry Dolan

The backstory:

Dolan, 63, was named as the company's vice chair and chief administration officer in 2023. He has been with the company since 1998, previously serving as the company's chief financial officer and, before that, leading the company's wealth management and investment services division.

As CAO, Dolan was a key part of the company's operations, including being responsible for corporate strategy, marketing, and analytics.

He was also active in several charitable organizations, serving on the Killebrew Thompson Memorial board of directors as well as serving with Catholic Charities, the Minnesota Opera, Artspace, and The Minneapolis Foundation.

Terry Dolan (U.S. Bank / Supplied)

Statement from U.S. Bank

What they're saying:

U.S. Bank released the following statement on Sunday about the plane crash:

"We are aware that the plane that crashed in Brooklyn Park on Saturday afternoon was registered to Terry Dolan, our vice chair and chief administration officer. At this time, the medical examiner's office has not been able to confirm whether he was on board, but we believe he was. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and friends, and anyone who may have been affected by yesterday’s tragic incident.

"We are grateful that there were not any injuries to residents of the home that was impacted by the crash, and we thank all the first responders who have provided service."