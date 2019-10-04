Teen's therapy dog found dead in neighbor's driveway in southern Olmsted County

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 13-year-old boy’s therapy dog was found dead in a neighbor’s driveway overnight.

Capt. Scott Behrns says law enforncement responded to the call just after midnight Friday to the 100 block of 23rd Street NW in Stewartville.

Authorities learned the dog, an eight-month-old Chorkie or Chihuahua-Yorkie mix, was let out of the house around 10:30 p.m. and took off. Since it was dark, the owners weren't able to look for it right away. When they went out to search about an hour later, they found the dog dead in a driveway.

The dog did not have obvious injuries. The owner told authorities they believed the dog may have been choked. At this time it is unknown how the dog died, but the owner told officials they are planning to schedule a necropsy for their pet.

There are no suspects. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Rochester and Olmsted County.