Teens in gorilla costumes steal BLM sign from St. Louis Park home

A St. Louis Park family is speaking out after a group of teens, some in gorilla costumes, stole their Black Lives Matter sign and walked up to their front door acting like monkeys.

The family told FOX 9 they don’t know if it was a prank or something worse. They shared their story and video of the incident in hopes of sparking an important conversation.

As parents of young children, the Ginnis Family is trying to facilitate conversations about race, which is part of the reason why they put a Black Lives Matter sign in the front yard of their St. Louis Park home.

“We put the sign out because we wanted to start a conversation,” said Bridget Ginnis. “We’re trying to educate ourselves as white parents trying to raise great, responsible, friendly White kids.”

They never imagined it would lead to what they saw the other night.

“I could see three teenage kids in full ape costumes,” Ginnis said. “One was holding up a BLM sign. They were all making ape noises and kids were mimicking ape movements and pounding on the fronts steps.”

Surveillance video showed five teenagers - three in gorilla costumes - approach the home just before 9 p.m. Sunday night. They grabbed the sign at the end of the driveway, took it to the front door and acted like monkeys. They ran off once the homeowner appeared in the entryway seconds later.

“Worst case scenario, it was a blatantly racist act,” said Sam Ginnis. “Best case scenario, they are so sheltered from the world they don’t understand. And I think there’s a problem with both scenarios.”

The neighborhood where they live near Browndale Park is peppered with Black Lives Matter signs and theirs was the only one reported stolen Sunday night.

The family says whatever happened at their home last night has to be addressed.

“The conversation has to continue,” said Bridget Ginnis. “It’s not OK for kids to think this is a prank.”