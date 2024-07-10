Teen drowns at Waite Park quarry

A 17-year-old boy has died after diving into a quarry in Waite Park, Minnesota.

Stearns County deputies say the boy jumped from a ten-foot-high cliff into Quarry 11 at the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. After diving in, the boy never resurfaced. Witnesses jumped into the waters to try and help the teen but were unable to find him.

A Stearns/Benton County dive team responded and found the teen in about 31 feet of water around 8:45 p.m.

The boy has not yet been identified.

The Waite Park and St. Joseph police departments along with firefighters from Waite Park and Saint Cloud assisted with the search.