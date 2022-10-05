Teen struck, killed by train in Albert Lea

A 16-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a train in Albert Lea on Tuesday night.

The fatal incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. after the train crew said they saw a person lying across the railroad tracks. The crew took immediate action to try and stop the train before it hit the person, but they were unsuccessful, according to a press release from the City of Albert Lea.

When Albert Lea police arrived at the Union Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Ramsey Street, they found the deceased teenager.

Police don't believe foul play was involved. The incident remains under investigation, and no further information will be released at this time, the press release states.