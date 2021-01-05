Teen stabbed, another shot in separate incidents in St. Paul

One teenager was stabbed and another was shot in unrelated incidents in St. Paul, Minnesota Monday.

The St. Paul Police Department said both victims are expected to survive. Both incidents remain under investigation.

Teen stabbed after shooting into group of people

The stabbing occurred around 3:40 p.m. on the 1300 block of Edgerton Street. Officers initially responded to a call about gunshots in the area and while they were on their way, they were told a teenage boy had also been stabbed.

According to police, when officers arrived, they found "remnants of a chaotic scene." Two fences had been struck by a vehicle and there was a bullet hole in a nearby house, among other things. Officers did not find a victim.

Officers learned the victim’s father was driving him to Regions Hospital. They found the van the victim was riding in, pulled it over and helped transfer the victim to an ambulance, which took him to the hospital for treatment.

The initial investigation revealed the stabbing stemmed from an argument in the alley during which the victim fired a handgun at a group of people. One of the people then pulled out a knife and stabbed him.

A gun was recovered during the investigation.

15-year-old boy shot in arm near Washington Technology Magnet School

The shooting occurred on the 1400 block of Rice Street shortly before 9 p.m.

According to police, officers responded to the 1300 block of Arkwright Street on a report of a 15-year-old who had been shot in the arm. Officers located the victim as well as a recently stolen SUV with bullet holes in its side.

Officers rendered aid to the victim until St. Paul Fire medics arrived and took him to Regions Hospital for treatment.

The victim’s friends told police the shooting took place on the 1400 block of Rice Street near Washington Technology Magnet School. Officers went to the alleged location of the shooting, where they found shell casings.