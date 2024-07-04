Expand / Collapse search
Teen seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Otter Tail County

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 4, 2024 6:21pm CDT
FOX 9
Generic police lights. (FOX 9)

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - An 18-year-old man has serious injuries after crashing his motorcycle in Otter Tail County Wednesday evening.  

According to Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, just before 5:15 p.m., the 18-year-old crashed his motorcycle at Highway 27 and Cozy Point Drive. A UPS driver witnessed the crash and called 911 and provided medical aid until first responders arrived. 

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life-threatening, and he was in stable condition, authorities said. 