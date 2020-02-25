Teen passenger suffers life-threatening injuries after driver flees police, crashes near Hastings, Minnesota

A teenage girl suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash Monday afternoon outside Hastings, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 4 p.m., a Honda was heading south on Highway 61 near 220th Street in Marshan Township when it was clocked by a deputy at 86 mph in a 60 mph zone. The deputy made a U-turn to attempt to stop the Honda, and the Honda then tried to pass a semi tractor/trailer combination and passenger car.

The Honda was then met by another northbound vehicle at the top of a hill. The Honda driver swerved back into the southbound lanes at high speeds and rolled multiple times in the ditch.

The driver, a 26-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries. A 14-year-old passenger and a 20-year-old passenger also suffered non-life threatening injuries. Another passenger, a 17-year-old girl, suffered life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.