Teen killed in Wisconsin hit-and-run, 16-year-old driver in custody

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Road incidents
FOX 9

SAND LAKE, Wis. (FOX 9) - A 16-year-old driver is in custody after allegedly running over a teenager with a pickup truck Saturday morning in Wisconsin. 

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of a person struck by a vehicle just before 7 a.m. at Snowmobile Trial 31, north of Sissabagama Road in Sand Lake, Wisconsin. 

Upon arrival, authorities say they found an injured 18-year-old woman. First responders transported her by ambulance to a hospital, but she died during transit. The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification, according to the sheriff’s office. 

Investigators learned the teenager was injured at the site of a party where underage people were drinking alcohol. The woman was struck and allegedly run over by a 16-year-old driver in a pickup truck who then fled the scene, authorities said. 

The driver was tracked down and taken into custody by Washburn County Sheriff’s deputies. The sheriff’s office has not said whether charges will be filed or if alcohol played a direct factor in the crash. 