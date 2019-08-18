Teen killed by falling tree while clearing brush near Chetek, Wis.

A teen has died after he was hurt by a falling tree while clearing brush outside of Chetek, Wisconsin.

According to the sheriff's department, the teen was helping a large group when the tree came down. Deputies say it appears the boy didn't see the tree and was unable to move away.

Crews attempted to revive the boy, but he passed away at the scene.

Deputies say the teen is from outside of the area, and the department is currently working to notify the family.

"Please keep this family in your thoughts," Sheriff Fitzgerald wrote.