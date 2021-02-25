Teen injured after truck hit buggy in western Wisconsin dies

A 17-year-old who was injured when a truck struck their buggy on a county highway in western Wisconsin last week has died, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash occurred around 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 18 on Hwy. M near 30th Avenue. The sheriff’s department said a truck traveling north on Hwy. M struck a horse and buggy also traveling north. The buggy had rear operating lights.

The 17-year-old who was in the buggy was airlifted to an area hospital in serious condition, where they later died from their injuries. The other occupant of the buggy, a 16-year-old, had minor injuries.

The driver of the truck was released at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

The sheriff’s department is advising people in the area that there will be a large presence of horse and buggies in the area of Highway V and Highway M, north of Rice Lake for the victim’s funeral.