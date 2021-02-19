2 teens injured after truck strikes buggy in western Wisconsin

Two teenagers were injured after a truck struck their buggy on a county highway in western Wisconsin Thursday.

The crash occurred around 6:45 p.m. on County Highway M near 30th Avenue in Barron County, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department received a call of a crash involving a truck and a horse and buggy. Deputies from Barron and Washburn counties, both the Rice Lake and Birchwood fire departments, a Lakeview Medical Center ambulance and the Life Link helicopter all responded to the scene.

The initial investigation shows a truck traveling north on Co. Hwy. M struck a horse and buggy also traveling north, the sheriff’s department said. The buggy had rear operating lights.

A 17-year-old who was in the buggy was flown from the scene to an area hospital in serious condition. The other occupant of the buggy, a 16-year-old, was taken to Lakeview Medical Center with minor injuries.

The driver of the truck was released at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.