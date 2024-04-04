13-year-old escapes attempted abduction: Meeker Co. Sheriff

article

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on an attempted abduction that was reported Wednesday night.

Deputies say they responded to a report of an attempted abduction just before 8 p.m. in the area in Ellsworth Township near Lake Stella.

The victim, a 13-year-old, was pulled into a red Ford truck by a man at the end of their driveway near County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 9 and CSAH 33.

The sheriff's office said the victim was able to exit the vehicle and run to a nearby house. The teenager was only in the vehicle for a short amount of time.

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the incident or if they see anything suspicious in the area to contact their dispatch center at 320-693-5400 or the confidential tip line at 320-693-5411.