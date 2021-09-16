Teen charged in deadly shooting of 12-year-old boy in Minneapolis

article

An 18-year-old man has been charged in the shooting death of 12-year-old London Bean in Minneapolis earlier this month.

Jeremiah Grady of Minneapolis is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder in the deadly shooting on Sept. 8. He is not currently in custody and his whereabouts are unknown.

The shooting occurred around 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of Aldrich Avenue North and 8th Avenue North in the Sumner-Glenwood neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a boy, later identified as Bean, who had been shot in the chest and abdomen. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

According to the charges, witnesses told police Bean and another boy were fighting when the boy’s older brother, identified as Grady, came running from the side of the house and pointed a gun at everyone. People began to run and Grady began firing shots. He approached Bean and shot him twice.

Another witness said Grady also fired his gun at her and her grandfather who were in a car near the scene, the charges say. She was not struck by any of the rounds, but officers found two bullet holes and a shattered window in the rear passenger door where she was sitting.

Police are asking for the public's help locating 18-year-old Jeremiah Grady, who is charged with the murder of 12-year-old London Bean. (Minneapolis Police Department / FOX 9)

The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Grady. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Police believe Grady may have traveled outside of Minnesota.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit a tip electronically to CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous.

Bean’s death is the latest in a series of Minneapolis shootings involving children. Three young children were shot in the head in north Minneapolis over the course of several weeks this spring. Two of the children, 6-year-old Aniya Allen and 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith, died from their injuries. The third child, 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr. remains hospitalized, but was able to start breathing on his own last month.

Those three cases remain unsolved. A combined $180,000 reward is being offered for information leading to arrests in the three shootings.