Teen charged in Roseville killing that prompted shelter-in-place alert

Ramsey County has filed a felony juvenile petition against the 17-year-old accused of killing one family member and injuring two others on October 25.

According to the charges, one of the suspect's sisters woke up to screaming coming from downstairs. When she ran downstairs, she saw her sister with blood on her face struggling with the suspect over an aluminum baseball bat.

The sister then called 911, telling dispatchers her brother "went crazy" and attacked family members with a baseball bat and then fled the home, the petition says.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the suspect gone, but family members still in the house, most suffering from some kind of injury.

The suspect’s sister was sitting on the couch with injuries to her head, the mother also has significant injuries to her face and head, the petition says. Both were eventually taken to the hospital.

Officers also found the suspect’s grandmother suffering from obvious puncture wounds. Officers attempted life-saving measures on her, but she died at the scene.

The suspect was found wandering the streets with no shoes on about 45 minutes after the initial 911 call came in. In the petition, police say the suspect had a "1,000-yard stare" when they took him into custody, even telling the officers he felt like he was "going crazy."

The 17-year-old is charged with second-degree murder with intent and two counts of first-degree assault. He's scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.