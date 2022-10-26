Police: Roseville homicide suspect killed grandmother in attack that prompted alert

article

The teen who was the subject of a manhunt Tuesday in Roseville, that led to an emergency alert being sent out, is now accused of killing his grandmother, police say.

In an updated release on Wednesday, police say the victim in the homicide, the 17-year-old suspect's grandmother, identified as 88-year-old Patricia Maslow, died from injuries from a beating and stabbing.

Roseville police say, at the time of the attack Tuesday morning, there had been six people inside the suspect's home on Ryan Avenue West near Hamline Avenue, including the suspect, his mother, his grandmother, and his three adult siblings.

The suspect's mother and his 23-year-old sibling were treated at the hospital for injuries in the attack. The mother remains hospitalized after the attack. The other two siblings were treated at the scene for minor injuries, police added.

It's unclear what led up to the attack. Police say there were no previous calls to the home before Tuesday's incident and police hadn't had previous contact with the suspect.

Anyone with video footage that could help the case is asked to call Roseville PD at 651-792-7213.

The violent attack and ensuing manhunt led police to send an alert out to members of the public – an alert that was accidentally sent out to much of the Twin Cities. The alert did help police take the suspect into custody, with a citizen calling in a tip.

The identity of the teen suspect has not been released. The case has been submitted to the Ramsey County Attorney's Office for charges.