Taxidermy bird drones aim to assist, advance wildlife research

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:51 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
19
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:00 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Eau Claire County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Pine County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:00 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Itasca County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:36 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Southern Cook/North Shore County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, West Marshall County, West Polk County

Taxidermy bird drones aim to assist, advance wildlife research

By Catherine Stoddard
Published 
Science
Fox TV Stations

Researchers in New Mexico create taxidermy bird drones

Researchers hope to use these taxidermy drones to eventually observe wildlife in close proximity and possibly expand this technology to other areas of research such as space exploration.

Researchers in New Mexico are repurposing taxidermied birds and turning them into drones in the name of stealth wildlife research. 

Dr. Mostafa Hassanalian, a mechanical engineering professor at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology in Socorro, and his team are using these converted taxidermy birds to better understand flight formations and patterns of birds. 

The goal is to eventually apply what they’ve learned from these drones to the aviation industry and possibly expand that to other areas of research such as space exploration and observing other wildlife besides birds. 

"So we do reverse engineering and we re-engineered those taxidermy birds to provide the same locomotion or same flapping motion as they have before they die. So that makes our design much, much easier because there are lots of uncertainties during the design process that we can find out easily once you use their structure," Hassanalian told FOX TV Stations. 

Feather colors were also noted as a significant factor as to why some birds are able to fly far and for long stretches of time.  

74552cac-

FILE - Taxidermy bird drone developed by Dr. Mostafa Hassanalian and his team. (Mostafa Hassanalian)

Hassanalian said this same principle could be applied to commercial airplanes and could potentially enhance energy efficiency, just as it does for birds. 

"Those birds that have black on the top, it absorbs more heat than the bottom side, which is white. So that temperature difference that you measure during noon, which those birds are receiving the maximum radiation, the temperature difference can be from 10 to 25 degrees Celsius.. This change in the flow patterns around them would allow them to gain extra lift and reduce their drag. And they have more than 50% enhancement in their energy efficiency," Hassanalian explained. 

Researchers have been able to fly the current taxidermy drones for up to 20 minutes, depending on the weather and environment. 

Only smaller species of birds have been used in testing thus far but Hassanalian and his team hope to eventually move up to predatory birds and other larger species. 

Right now, the drones are flown by a human pilot on the ground so they can’t venture too far out of their view but the goal is to eventually install an autopilot system and have these drone birds observe wildlife in close proximity without disturbing or frightening them. 

Hassanalian and his team are working on a plethora of other projects aimed at mimicking what they see in the wild and implementing them into man-made robotics including one modeled after a dandelion and its seeds and even a pill bug, also known as a roly-poly. 

"They have plenty of potential. There are plenty of potential applications for this concept." he said. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 