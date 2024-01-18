Tavern on Grand in St. Paul is closing

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Tavern on Grand is closing for good in June.

Another restaurant on Grand Avenue in St. Paul is closing.

Tavern on Grand, known for its walleye, announced Thursday it would be closing in "early June" after nearly 35 years in business.

In a post on social media, the restaurant said, "We are truly grateful to have been able to make our famous walleye and homemade meals for nearly 35 years. This could have only been accomplished with the love and support of our customers, community, and staff. We are thankful to have been like a home to many over the years with memories to last several lifetimes."

In the post, Tavern on Grand did not reveal a reason as to why it was closing.

It's the latest business on Grand Avenue to close permanently. Salut, Anthropologie and Pottery Barn are among the businesses that have recently closed.

