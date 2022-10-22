Task force seizes guns, drugs and nearly 100k from northern Minnesota apartment

A task force in Northern Minnesota seized a substantial amount of money, over 28 pounds of drugs and multiple guns following the execution of a search warrant on Tuesday.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release on Friday the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF) executed a search warrant of a 22-year-old man’s apartment in Virginia, Minnesota earlier in the week.

During the search, law enforcement said they recovered over $92,000 in cash, two firearms, 26 pounds of marijuana, 2.5 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, additional drugs, a digital scale and other distribution-related items, according to the press release.

The 22-year-old man was on probation when the search warrant was conducted. Officers took him into custody for probation violation, and the sheriff’s office said they requested new charges for the sale of controlled substances.

The man has not been officially charged at this time.

The search warrant came following an investigation by LSVOTF, with help from the Gilbert Police Department, Virginia Police Department and the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.