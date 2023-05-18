Target Field Stadium Chef Series sets date for this summer

article

Following the success of its first iteration at Wrigley Field in Chicago last summer, Target Field has announced its inaugural Stadium Chef Series dinner.

Set for June 25, the event will offer a host of Twin Cities area chefs for participants to dine on at the home of the Minnesota Twins.

The sit-down, five-course meal will feature cuisines from chefs such as Orest Kramarczuk (Kramarczuk’s Sausage), Brent Frederick and Mike DeCamp (Butcher & The Boar), Christina Nguyen (Hai Hai, Hola Arepa), Jorge Guzmán (Petite León), Yia Vang (Union Hmong Kitchen), Jamie Malone (Paris Dining Club), Robert Gaston (Delaware North), Marque Collins (Tullibee, Hewing Hotel) and pastry chef Diane Moua.

The event begins with a cocktail reception and passed hors d’oeuvres, with an on-field experience and photo opportunities followed by the meal itself.

Tickets for the Target Field Stadium Chef Series dinner start at $500 per person and will be available on May 25 starting at 10 a.m. They can be found here.