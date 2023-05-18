Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 AM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
11
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until WED 3:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:30 PM CDT, Carver County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Scott County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Aitkin County, Crow Wing County

Target Field Stadium Chef Series sets date for this summer

By
Published 
Target Field
FOX 9
article

Following the success of its first iteration at Wrigley Field in Chicago last summer, Target Field has announced its inaugural Stadium Chef Series dinner.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Following the success of its first iteration at Wrigley Field in Chicago last summer, Target Field has announced its inaugural Stadium Chef Series dinner.

Set for June 25, the event will offer a host of Twin Cities area chefs for participants to dine on at the home of the Minnesota Twins.

The sit-down, five-course meal will feature cuisines from chefs such as Orest Kramarczuk (Kramarczuk’s Sausage), Brent Frederick and Mike DeCamp (Butcher & The Boar), Christina Nguyen (Hai Hai, Hola Arepa), Jorge Guzmán (Petite León), Yia Vang (Union Hmong Kitchen), Jamie Malone (Paris Dining Club), Robert Gaston (Delaware North), Marque Collins (Tullibee, Hewing Hotel) and pastry chef Diane Moua.

The event begins with a cocktail reception and passed hors d’oeuvres, with an on-field experience and photo opportunities followed by the meal itself.

Tickets for the Target Field Stadium Chef Series dinner start at $500 per person and will be available on May 25 starting at 10 a.m. They can be found here.