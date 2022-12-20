Taliban bans women from universities until further notice

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Goodhue County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Crow Wing County, Northern Aitkin County, South Aitkin County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Wind Chill Warning
until WED 3:00 AM CST, Clay County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Pine County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Stevens County, Swift County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Martin County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Washington County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 12:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 3:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Douglas County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Todd County, Washington County, Wright County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County

Taliban bans women from universities until further notice

Published 
Updated 12:25PM
World
Associated Press
GettyImages-1244581402-1.jpg article

Afghan Hazara female student Fatima Amiri reads a book at her home in Dasht-e-Barchi in Kabul on Novembr 7, 2022. (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - Women are banned from private and public universities in Afghanistan with immediate effect and until further notice, a Taliban government spokesman said Tuesday, the latest edict cracking down on their rights and freedoms.

The decision was announced after a meeting of the Taliban government.

Despite initially promising a more moderate rule and women's and minority rights, the Taliban have widely implemented their harsh interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.

They have banned girls from middle school and high school, restricted women from most employment and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Women are also banned from parks and gyms.

A letter shared by the spokesman for the Ministry of Higher Education, Ziaullah Hashmi, tells private and public universities to implement the ban as soon as possible and to inform the ministry once the ban is in place.

Hashmi also tweeted the letter from his account and confirmed its contents in a message to The Associated Press.

The university ban comes weeks after Afghan girls took their high school graduation exams, even though they have been banned from classrooms since the Taliban took over the country last year.