‘Take Your Keys ALWAYS’ campaign promotes anti-car theft habits

In an effort to curb the amount of vehicles stolen on Minnesota streets, the Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau has unveiled a new campaign called "Take Your Keys ALWAYS" to remind auto owners to always take their keys with them when they leave their vehicles.

"This campaign has been developed through the Commerce Fraud Bureau’s collaboration with local law enforcement to tackle auto theft," said Commerce Assistant Commissioner of Enforcement Jacqueline Olson in a statement.

More than 16,000 cars were stolen in Minnesota in 2022, representing over $200 million in losses to victims, according to the announcement.

The campaign will be implemented across TV, radio, gas stations, social media and other locations to encourage Minnesotans to "take action to prevent these thefts."

Specifically, the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul, as well as, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison have recently called on Kia and Hyundai to issue a recall and outfit all vehicles with industry-standard anti-theft technology to curb the spike in vehicle thefts in the Twin Cities metro.