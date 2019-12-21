Suspects crash car on 494 after police chase in Bloomington, Minn.

article

A crash that slowed traffic along I-494 eastbound started as a police chase, officers say.

According to Bloomington police, they responded around 1:30 p.m. for a fraud report at the Sam's Club on American Boulevard where the victim had fled.

Police say the suspect left the store in a vehicle and got onto 494. The driver headed east but crashed a few exits later. Officers say the driver lost control of the vehicle and ended up hitting a barrier under the 12th Avenue bridge.

Three suspects were arrested and two were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officers say.