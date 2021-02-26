Suspect killed in police shooting after hours-long standoff in Duluth, Minn.

A standoff that stretched nearly an entire day in Duluth, Minnesota has ended with the suspect dying after a police shooting Thursday evening.

The incident began about 21 hours earlier when police responded around 8:30 p.m. for the report of a domestic incident on the 2300 block of West 4th Street. When police arrived, they learned a suspect in the home had warrants and was refusing to leave the home.

As police worked to get the man out, they tried sending a K-9 unit into the house but police say the dog was shot and killed by the suspect. Officers returned fire but say they don't believe the suspect wasn't hurt in that exchange.

Police said the suspect remained to be "dangerous, armed, and uncooperative" as the standoff stretched through the night into Friday. The incident came to a conclusion around 6 p.m. when the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported another shooting had occurred. This time, investigators say the suspect had been killed by police.

The BCA is now reviewing the shooting to determine if the officers acted correctly. It's unclear what exactly sparked the second round of shots fired.