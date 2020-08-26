Suspect in deadly downtown Minneapolis shooting dies by suicide on Nicollet Mall

article

Video appears to show a suspect in a deadly shooting at the Ramp A parking structure in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday fatally shooting himself along Nicollet Mall Wednesday evening.

A large crowd gathered near the scene and some looting was reported at area businesses like Target and Haskel's on Nicollet Mall.

Minneapolis Police released video of the death by suicide to help quell unrest in the city. WARNING: This video is graphic.

FOX 9 has reviewed city camera video provided by Minneapolis police which appears to show the suspect in the Ramp A homicide shooting himself.

Minneapolis police began investigating the deadly shooting at the Ramp A parking structure in downtown Minneapolis earlier in the day.

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder says around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting at the parking ramp near N 10th Street and Currie Avenue. When they arrived, they found a deceased man with an apparent gunshot wound.

Elder says a man and woman left the area before police arrived. Officers found the woman, who is now being detained for questioning.

According to preliminary investigation, officers believe the three people got into a dispute and at one point, a person pulled out gun and shot the man. Elder says the people knew each other and this is not a random incident.

Officers are working to obtain video surveillance footage in the area.

The parking ramp shooting marks the 52nd homicide in Minneapolis this year.