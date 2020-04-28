Suspect in custody in connection to Onamia Township homicide

One person is in custody in connection to a homicide investigation in Onamia Township, Minnesota, according to the Millie Lacs County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded Monday at 9:57 p.m. to a welfare check call at a residence at 200 Pony Farm Road East. When they arrived, they found a deceased male inside the home.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will be completing the autopsy.

Tuesday evening, the sheriff's office took a suspect into custody.

The case remains under investigation.

