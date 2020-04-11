Suspect claims self defense in shooting at Fairbault Days Inn

One man is in custody claiming self defense while another is on the run following a Saturday morning shooting in Faribault, Minnesota.

Officers responded around 10:30 a.m. for the report of a shooting in the Days Inn hotel parking lot.

At the scene, they found a 27-year-old man who had been shot in the chest. He was airlifted from the hotel to a hospital for treatment.

After speaking with witnesses, investigators say they quickly determined two other men in their mid-20s had been involved in the incident.

After questioning, police say one of the men admitted to pulling the trigger, claiming he acted in self defense. Police did not elaborate on this claim.

The man is being held in jail on a charge of second-degree assault.

As for the other man involved, police say he had fled the scene before officers arrived. However, they say they were able to identify him based on witness statements.

Investigators searched the area but were unable to find the individual. During a search at the hotel, however, police say they did recover firearms.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.