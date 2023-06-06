Susan Boyle, 'Britain's Got Talent' star, reveals she suffered stroke: ‘I fought like crazy’ to recover

article

Nearly 15 years after Susan Boyle first performed "I Dreamed a Dream" on the "Britain's Got Talent" stage, the Scottish singer returned and revealed her past health struggles.

The 62-year-old was joined by the West End cast of "Les Misérables" and performed the song she is known for, while also revealing she had recently suffered and was recovering from a stroke.

Acknowledging that her return to the competition show "feels great," Boyle announced the significance of the homecoming.

"It's extra special for me, actually. Because last April there, I suffered a major stroke," she told the audience.

"And I fought like crazy to get back on stage," she continued. "And I have done it."

The audience erupted into cheers upon hearing the good news.

Simon Cowell, creator of "BGT" and its American spinoff " America's Got Talent ," praised Boyle.

"Unbelievable," Cowell, 63 , said of her return. "Susan, we owe you so much," admitting he knew she was previously ill.

"But if anyone was gonna come back, you were gonna come back because we wouldn't be the same without you. You are amazing," he added.

Boyle also addressed the special moment in an Instagram post .

"This evening was even more special for me as in April of 2022 I had a stroke," she wrote. "For the past year I have worked so hard to get my speech and singing back, with the sole aim of being able to sing on stage again & tonight my hard work & perseverance paid off, singing the song that started it all, 'I Dreamed A Dream.'"

Boyle's original audition on the competition show in 2009 immediately went viral, making her an overnight sensation.

Although she did not win her season of the show, Boyle went on to see massive success.

Her first studio album, "I Dreamed a Dream," is the best-selling debut album of all time in the United Kingdom. The album has sold over 10 million copies, making it one of the best albums of this century.

She did appear on " America's Got Talent: The Champions " in 2019, making it to the finals. She ultimately did not place in the top 5.

