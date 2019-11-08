Survey: Minnesota's rate of work-related injuries, illnesses at all-time low

article

Minnesota's rate of work-related injuries and illnesses is at an all-time low, according to state officials.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry released the results of their annual Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses Friday, which found the state’s estimated rate of workplace injuries and illnesses in 2018 was the lowest it has been since the measurement started in 1973.

The survey estimated Minnesota had 71,600 workers with OSHA-recordable nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses in 2018—a rate of 3.2 cases per 100 full-time equivalent (FTE) workers. That number was down from 2017, which had an estimated 72,500 cases, or 3.3 cases per 100 FTE workers.

In a statement, DLI Commissioner Nancy Leppink said the state has seen a 61 percent decrease in workplace injuries over the last 22 years.

The survey also found the construction industry had the highest injury and illness rate in the state at 5.0 cases per 100 FTE workers, followed by agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, and transportation and warehousing.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated the national rate of nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses for 2018 was 3.1 cases per 100 FTE workers.