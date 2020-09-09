Surrogates for Trump, Biden campaign in Minnesota Wednesday

Wednesday, both presidential campaigns are sending high profile surrogates to Minnesota.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - SEPTEMBER 01: Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, speaks during a visit at Evan G. Shortlidge Academy on September 1, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Dr. Biden visited the sc (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images / Getty Images) Expand

Joe Biden's wife Jill is bringing her "National Back to School Tour" to the Twin Cities. She'll be visiting Jeffers Pond Elementary School in Prior Lake, meeting with Gov. Tim Walz, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and U.S. Rep. Angie Craig.

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the first day of the Republican convention at the Mellon auditorium on August 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., will be in Duluth tonight for a "Make America Great Again" rally.

The rally starts at 5 p.m. at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. The event will be capped at 250 people due to the state's COVID-19 guidelines.