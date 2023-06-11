Supporters of Madeline Kingsbury continue to raise money for her children

Madeline Kingsbury's body was discovered on Wednesday after a two-month-long search and the father of her children has been charged with her murder. Now, the focus is shifting to the need to care for the two children Maddi leaves behind.

"We will continuously remember her, and make sure no one forgets Madelyn Kingsbury," Holly Stamschrör, Kingsbury's close friend, told FOX 9’s Bab’s Santos.

People in and around Winona stepped up on Saturday with donations pouring in at the silent auction event. All money raised went to the care of Madeline Kingsbury's two children. Organizers are still accepting donations delivered to the Riverport Inn in Winona.

"Her five-year-old and two-year-old were her life. They are our priority now, and making sure they have a comfortable, healthy and happy life that's our goal," said Stamschrör.

Plans for the event started to take shape a while ago. However, late this week, organizer and close friend of Kingsbury's, Holly Stamschrör, says it was almost postponed after the Kingsbury family received the news they'd been dreading. Kingsbury's body was found at the end of a gravel road near Highway 43, on Wednesday in rural Fillmore County.

"We wanted to have this event for people to all get together if they need to hug if they need to cry if they need to say memories about her," added Stamschrör.

Prosecutors allege that Adam Fravel, the father of Kingsbury's two children, killed their mother and hid her body. The road where her body was found was maintained by Fravel's family.

The 26-year-old mother was last seen on March 31, after dropping her children off at daycare. As recently as last Monday, Fravel was fighting for custody of the children at the Winona County Courthouse. Now, he'll return there in July to fight for his freedom.

He's been charged with second-degree murder. Meanwhile, much of the town is rallying around the Kingsburys, using blue to show their support.

Stamschrör said, "I'm assuming we may reach the 50 grand mark which would be huge. I think she would be immensely blown away at how many people care about her, and I think she’d be really proud of the community for coming together for an event like this."



