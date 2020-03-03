Super Tuesday results: Live numbers from all 14 states

More than 1,300 delegates are up for grabs in 14 states on Super Tuesday, which is about one-third of the delegate count in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. Those states include California (415 delegates) and Texas (228 delegates). The other Super Tuesday states are Arkansas, Alabama, Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Vermont, Utah, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and Oklahoma. VIEW RESULTS FOR ALL 14 STATES

Looking for Minnesota Primary results? Statewide election results can be found here. A full county-by-county breakdown of the results can be found here.