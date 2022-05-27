Sunbather found on elementary school roof was 'trying to tan and relax'

A man found sunbathing on the roof of an elementary school in Savage, Minnesota told police he was trying to get a tan and relax by reading a book.

The Savage Police Department received a report of a suspicious person on the roof of Redtail Ridge Elementary School at 1:19 p.m. Friday, May 27. The officers made contact with the sunbather, issued him a citation and trespassed him from the property.

Always wear sunscreen

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S. and about 9,500 Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer every day, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

Skin cancer affects one in five Americans and Minnesota has one of the highest incidence rates of melanoma in the nation.

Throughout the past decade Minnesota is among several states that have experienced an increase in both melanoma incidence and death rates from the disease.