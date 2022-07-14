Sun Country Airlines adding services from Eau Claire, Wi.

Those who "wanna get away" from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, will now have new options, Sun Country Airlines announced Thursday.

Sun Country has been selected by the U.S. Department of Transportation to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) for the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport (EAU) in Eau Claire, beginning in December of 2022, according to a press release.

The low-cost carrier will offer four weekly round-trips per week, including two round-trips to MSP, and two round-trips weekly to Las Vegas, Nevada or Fort Myers and Orlando, Florida. The routes will be adjusted seasonally.

"Sun Country’s business model surges in times of peak demand, including the winter months, and utilizes cargo and charter flying at times of the year with less demand for scheduled service flying," Sun Country Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney said in the announcement. "This is a great fit for Sun Country to provide additional service in Wisconsin, and we are excited to bring new service to the Chippewa Valley region."

Sun Country currently offers service to Green Bay, Milwaukee and Madison throughout Wisconsin.

To establish the routes, the U.S. DOT waived the minimum frequency requirement for the EAS service which requires a minimum of two daily flights, six days a week.