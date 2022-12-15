Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CST, Brown County, Clay County, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kandiyohi County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Pope County, Red Lake County, Redwood County, Renville County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County
2
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Traverse County

Stunning strike: Sheriff's office captures video of lightning bolt hitting lot in Louisiana

By Steven Yablonski
Published 
Weather
FOX Weather

Stunning video: Bolt of lightning strikes parking lot

Cameras atop a communications tower at the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana were able to capture a stunning image of a bolt of lightning that struck a parking lot on Wednesday. (Credit: Facebook.com/StJohnParishSheriff / FOX Weather)

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La - A camera atop a communications tower at the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana captured a stunning video of a bolt of lightning that struck a parking lot on Wednesday.

The perfectly-timed recording came as severe weather, including violent tornadoes, was moving across the region.

According to a Facebook post, the lightning bolt struck inside a lot adjacent to the Twin Oaks Nursing Home and across the street from St. Joan of Arch Church in LaPlace.

"We also uplift prayers for our neighbors in St. Charles Parish," the sheriff's office said in the post.

lightning_capture

St. Charles Parish was one of the hardest-hit areas where a tornado moved through on Wednesday.

A drone captured incredible video of a tornado moving through New Orleans on Wednesday night.

RELATED: Video captures moment Airbus Beluga is struck by lightning

St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne said one woman was killed, and seven others were injured when a possible tornado moved through Killona on Wednesday evening.

"She was outside the residence, so we don't know exactly what happened," he said in a news conference. "All kinds of things could have happened in the debris everywhere. You know, she could have been struck. We don't know for sure."

According to a report from WVUE in New Orleans, the victim was identified as 56-year-old Allison Alexander.

Find the latest updates on this story at FOXWeather.com.