Study: 1 in 4 Minnesotans say they miss their 'work spouse' more than their actual partner

A quarter of Minnesotans say they miss their “work spouse” more than they would miss their actual partner, according to a study.

The study polled 3,500 Minnesota employees currently working from home amid the pandemic and 26 percent of them say they miss their closest colleagues and coworkers more than they would their spouses.

In fact, the study found one in 10 Minnesotans admitted to calling their partner by their work spouse’s name.

In addition, two in three couples, or 63 percent, say they aren’t as productive when working together.

The study was conducted by PRPioneer.com.