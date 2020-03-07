Students compete in drone racing in St. Louis Park, Minn.

article

Benilde-St. Margaret's in St. Louis Park hosting the Youth Drone Championships Saturday afternoon.

Twelve high school and junior high teams competing for the top prize, building their own palm-sized drones and racing them through an elaborate obstacle course.

Benilde-St. Margaret's has three drone racing teams including the only all-girls team in the league. Organizers say it allows students to learn key stem skills while taking part in an exciting setting outside the classroom.

"They stick with it because they built the drone themselves which is be on the drone racing team," explained Youth Drone Sports cofounder Marty Wetherall.

This is the first year that Benilde-St. Margaret's has held a Drone Racing Club. The school says it has gained tons of interest and expect it to grow significantly in the years ahead.