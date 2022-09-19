'Stranger Things Surfer Boy Pizza;' made by Palermo's in Milwaukee

Buckle up your taste buds, there's a new frozen pizza making a splash – and it's made in Milwaukee.

It is called the Stranger Things Surfer Boy Pizza – and it is the creation of Palermo's Pizza.

"They can bring a piece of the show into their own homes while they’re watching," said Rebecca Schimke of Palermo's Pizza.

Stranger Things Surfer Boy Pizza, made in Milwaukee

It is a pizza that will turn your taste buds into the "upside down." If you are a fan of "Stranger Things," you get the idea.

"It’s the retro 80s packaging9, plays off the nostalgia for the 80s to mimic the restaurant in the show Surfer Boy Pizza," Schimke said.

Palermo's partnered with Netflix and released the pizza based off season 4's character, Argyle – a laid-back pizza delivery guy. Pineapple jalapeño, of course, is one of the flavors.

Stranger Things Surfer Boy Pizza, made in Milwaukee

"The character Argyle who tells people you have to try before you deny that one has been really popular," Schimke said.

Other flavors are supreme, multi-meat, and pepperoni. Each box features a different character on the TV show.

"I think the show being set in the 80s and bringing people back to those childhood memories – and then they can go get something real and tangible that they can enjoy with their families makes this something really special," Schimke said.

Rebecca Schimke

This Palermo's pizza is also one of the more than 100 products that are included in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest for 2022. Right now, it's sold exclusively at select Walmart stores for a suggested retail price of $6.98.