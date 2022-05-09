Storms damage historic home in Taylors Falls, Minn.

Two rounds of storms that moved through Minnesota on Monday left behind hail and some damage around the Twin Cities metro.

Storm damaged historic home in Taylors Falls

A round of storms Monday morning left behind plenty of damage in Chisago County, including a historic home in Taylors Falls.

"We’re in shock, it’s kind of been a rubbernecker or slow down since midday," said Dan Brown.

Dan Brown and his wife Susan have lived here on River Street since the mid-nineties, but they’ll never forget the storm that came to their front door on Monday. They live in the John Daubney House, an Italianate home on the National Register of Historic Places. But, Monday's storms erased a piece of that history.

A large tree toppled near the home in Taylors Falls. (FOX 9)

"We’re in shock it’s devastating," said Brown.

Trees that once towered above the home are now pointing in each and every direction, at least 26 tossed aside on the property. The storm fell about eight or nine trees against the home, nearly slicing the back porch off the home.

"It just peeled it away from the main structure, and you can see daylight when you're inside our back porch," said Brown. "And the floor is slanted, and the windows are broken."

Cleanup was underway on Monday at the John Daubney House (FOX 9)

Now, Brown is struggling to wrap his head around all the work that needs to be done and how much that might cost.

"We just trust that through our insurance, we’ll get the structure looking right again," said Brown.

Farm damaged near St. Croix Falls

On the other side of the river from Taylors Falls, Debbie Petzel shared photos of the damage to a farm just north of St. Croix Falls from the Monday morning storms.

In the photos, a barn was flattened, and a grain bin was knocked off its foundation.

Barn damaged in St. Croix Falls from Debbie Petzel. (Facebook)

Storms drop hail in central Minnesota

Severe storms in Minnesota Monday morning brought golf ball to softball-sized hail to western and central Minnesota, including in Montevideo, Canby, and Zimmerman.

Severe thunderstorm warnings for hail larger than golf balls are in effect for areas northwest of the Twin Cities (check the latest here), while a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for much of the Twin Cities and areas north and west until 1 p.m. on Monday.

Hail fell Monday morning in Montevideo, Minnesota. (Mary McChesney)

The Isanti County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that trees and powerlines were down around the county. "We have one house stuck by lightning and one house with a tree on it. Emergency crews are responding to multiple locations throughout the county. Please use caution when driving," the post said.

Sound round of storms bring more hail

Minnesota was hit with a second round of storms Monday evening, which brought tornado and thunderstorm warnings to the greater Twin Cities metro and western Wisconsin.

FOX 9 received multiple reports of hail in the metro, including golf ball-sized hail in South St. Paul, West St. Paul and Oakdale.

Hail in South St. Paul from Allison Henderson (Supplied)

Despite the warnings and a tornado watch, as of 7 p.m., FOX 9 hasn't received any reports of significant damage from the evening round of storms.