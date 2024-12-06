Stillwater Area High School teen dies after falling through ice on Woodbury lake

The Brief A 16-year-old boy is dead after falling through the ice into Markgrafs Lake in Woodbury. Officials say the boy fell into the lake just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2. A report states the boy died just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.



A teenage boy died days after he was pulled out of a Woodbury lake earlier this week.

What we know

Woodbury first responders say a 911 caller reported a child going through the ice on Markgrafs Lake just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2. Authorities say people at the scene told first responders other people fell through the ice after going out onto the lake to rescue the first victim.

Emergency teams then rescued one of the people who fell in. Officials have not released information on the age or gender of that person.

A second person, a teenage boy, was not immediately rescued. Divers recovered the teenage boy before he was taken to Regions Hospital by ambulance. He was pronounced dead just before 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5.

The boy was identified in a Hennepin County Medical Examiner report as 16-year-old Yayhe Abdi. The report states his cause of death as drowning.

Stillwater High School officials confirmed that Abdi was a student there. A school representative added that district support staff and counselors have been at the school throughout the week to support students going forward.

Authorities continue to remind people that ice is never 100% safe. In a post on Facebook, Woodbury Police and EMS said: "This week, we have responded to two ice emergencies involving individuals falling through ice into a lake. The weather this weekend is forecasted to be gorgeous. As you play outdoors, remember that the ice on our waterbodies is still too thin for walking on. Please stay off the ice until it is at least 4 inches thick in all areas of the water."

What we don't know

Details of the circumstances leading up to the boy falling through the ice have not been released.