Hit-and-run injures 7-year-old skateboarder in St. Cloud

article

Police in St. Cloud, Minnesota are looking for a silver, four-door sedan involved in a hit-and-run crash that sent a 7-year-old skateboarder to the hospital.

At 6:45 p.m. Friday, June 3, officers were dispatched to the intersection of 7th Avenue South and 11th Street South for a hit-and-run crash with injuries. When officers arrived, they located a 7-year-old boy who had been struck by a car.

According to police, the boy was on a skateboard traveling south on 7th Avenue when he was struck by a car traveling west on 11th Street. The car did not stop and immediately fled the area.

The child was transported to the hospital by Mayo Ambulance and is expected to recover.

Witnesses observed the car fleeing the scene and described it as a silver four-door sedan that should have some front-end damage near or underneath the front bumper.

Advertisement

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org