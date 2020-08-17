States considering legal action against Trump administration over USPS, mail-in voting

At least half a dozen states are contemplating legal action against the Trump administration and the United States Postal Service in response to operational changes that could hamper mail service and the mail-in voting method, according to reports.

Last week, President Donald Trump said he opposes additional funding for USPS, which he acknowledged would starve the agency of money Democrats say it needs to process an anticipated surge in mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Washington Post, attorneys general from Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Washington and North Carolina are considering joining forces for a lawsuit against the Trump administration.

New Jersey’s attorney general’s office released a statement to CNN that declined to confirm or deny a grand jury investigation, but said that Attorney General Gurbir Grewal is deeply concerned by recent reports of potential political interference in the operations of the U.S. Postal Service

Trump has long railed against mail-in voting, claiming that the method would lead to fraudulent ballots being counted.

Despite his criticisms, Trump has voted by mail in the past and requested mail-in ballots for Florida’s upcoming primary.

Top election officials maintain that mail-in voting does not lead to widespread voter fraud.

This story was reported from Atlanta.