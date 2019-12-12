State removing 168 trees along I-94 in St. Paul due to emerald ash borer infestation

article

The State of Minnesota is working to remove dozens of trees along I-94 in St. Paul due to an emerald ash borer infestation.

The beetle, which is responsible for killing millions of ash trees across North America, has been found in the trees on 11th and 12th streets between St. Peter and Jackson streets, the state reports. As a result, the state has been forced to act to remove 168 dead and dying ash trees.

Officials say only ash trees in that area will be removed and crews to work to minimize disruption for residents.

The state agencies are working together to remove the trees and determine replacement plantings for the area.