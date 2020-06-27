State Patrol: 77-year-old dies after car strikes railroad crossing post in Clear Lake Township, Minn.

A 77-year-old man died after his car drifted off the road in Clear Lake Township, Minnesota late Friday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Brian Johnson, of Clearwater, Minnesota, was driving north on Hwy. 24 nearing Hwy. 10 when his Buick Roadmaster drifted off the right side of the road.

The car struck a railroad crossing post at a high rate of speed, killing Johnson.

Johnson was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and alcohol is not believed to be involved.