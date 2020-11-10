State lifts capacity limits on Minnesota retailers

On a day when the state of Minnesota increased restrictions on some businesses and social gatherings, it lifted all capacity limits on retailers statewide.

Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove made the announcement during a Tuesday news conference, saying, “Retail just isn’t a concern,” for virus spread.

While capacity limits for retail have been lifted, social distancing is still required.

Gov. Tim Walz announced restrictions on bars and restaurants as well as weddings, funerals and private gatherings in a live address Tuesday. The restrictions will go into effect at 10 p.m. Friday.

Walz said more than 70 percent of COVID-19 outbreaks in Minnesota from June to November had been directly linked to weddings, private social gatherings and late nights at bars and restaurants.

Retailers, gyms and schools are not impacted by the new restrictions.