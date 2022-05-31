Stanley the rooster surfs on a vacuum cleaner in California

Stanley the rooster gets to do a lot of cool things.

He gets to take rides in the car, go to the beach and pose for silly pictures, posted on Jennifer Guelker's Facebook page, BackYard Chickens.

But because this rooster lives in Morro Bay – a seaside city in San Luis Obispo County -- he's also an expert surfer.

Guelker took video of Stanley perched on top of her robotic vacuum cleaner, calmly sucking up dirt and dust from the hardwood floors.

A child's voice can be heard giggling in the background.

Guelker described Stanley as "special rooster" who "likes to hangout with everyone."

For more of Stanley's adventures, click here.

