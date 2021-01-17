St. Thomas students robbed at gunpoint off campus

A group of five University of St. Thomas students were robbed at gunpoint just before 3 a.m. Saturday, campus police say.

According to the University of St. Thomas Department of Public Safety, the robbery occurred off campus on Cretin Avenue between Selby and Dayton Avenues in St. Paul.

Police say the students were walking west on Selby Avenue from Finn Street when they noticed someone in a black ski mask following them on foot. As the students approached an alleyway between Selby and Dayton Avenues, a vehicle pulled up next to them, three people in ski masks got out of the vehicle and forced the students to turn over their property. One of the alleged robbers reportedly had a gun.

The Public Safety Department said one of the suspects fired a single gunshot into the air.

The students went to a nearby house and reported the incident to St. Paul Police.

Surveillance video showed a second vehicle was also involved in the incident. The two vehicles were a Ford Truck and a small, dark-colored SUV.

The Department of Public Safety released the following information:

If you have any information regarding these crimes you are urged to contact Public Safety at (651-962-5100) and the police (911). Report crime confidentially or anonymously: by e-mailing PSTIPS@stthomas.edu, or calling 96(2-TIPS).