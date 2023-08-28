St. Paul weighs ban on smoking pot in city-owned places

A public hearing has been set for next week as the City of St. Paul considers a ban on smoking pot in city-owned, public spaces, like parks.

The proposed ordinance would also ban smoking tobacco and vaping in public spaces. The ordinances wouldn't restrict the use of other cannabis products, like THC drinks, gummies, or other edibles.

Several other Minnesota cities have put in place public-use bans after learning the state law doesn't restrict the use of cannabis products in public spots. St. Paul would become the largest city with a ban, if it's approved.

Like other cities, violators could face a petty misdemeanor.

Cannabis was legalized in Minnesota on August 1. But, as business licensure is still in the works, sales of cannabis products are only currently available on tribal lands in northern Minnesota.

Councilmember Mitra Jalali, who shared her concerns with the proposed ordinance in online posts, invited members of the public to discuss the issues at the council meeting on September 6 at 3:30 p.m.